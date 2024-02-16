Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the dollar index and Treasury yields eased overnight following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

The local currency appreciated two paise to open at Rs 83.02 against the greenback. It closed at 83.04 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 82.90 and Rs 83.12 on Friday.