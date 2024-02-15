Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid a strengthening of the dollar index.

The local currency appreciated three paise to open at Rs 83 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 83.03 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The dollar index fell to 104.67 and the US 10-year Treasury note yield softened to 4.2320%. Amongst Asian currencies, the Indonesian Rupiah gained while offshore Yuan and Korean won were battling at the same level as yesterday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said.