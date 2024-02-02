Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid a fall in crude oil prices and the dollar index.

The local currency appreciated eight paise to open at Rs 82.90 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 82.98 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

This was the highest opening level since Sept 5, 2023, when the rupee opened at Rs 82.78.

"The rupee appears to be aligning with its fundamentals, yet it can be confirmed once it appreciates beyond Rs 82.90," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.

"Technically too, the dollar/rupee pair is forming lower highs and lows (bearish formation). Upon breaching this, a further fall towards Rs 82.50–82.20 is anticipated, with an upper side caped at Rs 83.20–83.30," he said.