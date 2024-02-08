Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar Ahead Of RBI Policy

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar ahead of the RBI MPC policy announcement.

The local currency appreciated three paise to open at Rs 82.94 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 82.97 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain status quo on the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate amid the continuing need to bring down inflation further even as economic activity remains resilient.

All the 41 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate steady at 6.5% on Thursday.