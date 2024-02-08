Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar Ahead Of RBI Policy
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar ahead of the RBI MPC policy announcement.
The local currency appreciated three paise to open at Rs 82.94 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 82.97 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain status quo on the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate amid the continuing need to bring down inflation further even as economic activity remains resilient.
All the 41 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate steady at 6.5% on Thursday.
"The dollar/rupee finds support around Rs 82.80. The currency is likely to hover between Rs 82.70 and Rs 83.30," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors said.
While levels above Rs 83.00 are deemed a dollar selling zone, those around Rs 82.70-82.80 is dollar buying levels for near-term payable, he said.
"The Indian rupee is expected to remain rangebound today as inflows continue and RBI continues to intervene to prevent too much of upside for the rupee", Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors said.