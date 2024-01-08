Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid an easing dollar index and expectation of foreign capital inflows into Indian equities.

The local currency appreciated six paise to open at Rs 83.10 against the greenback on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.16 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.05 and Rs 83.25 on Monday.