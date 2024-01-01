Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

"In observance of New Year day, all major global financial markets are shut. Flows may rule rupee movement today. US Navy helicopters destroy Houthi boats in Red Sea after attempted hijack. DXY may find support around 100.60 levels, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.10 will act as a support and Rs 83.35 as the resistance," he said.