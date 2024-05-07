Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The US Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking the softening of the dollar index.

The local currency appreciated two paise against the greenback to open at Rs 83.47. It closed at Rs 83.49 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

India's enduringly strong economic fundamentals, coupled with its substantial foreign exchange reserves acting as a safety net, equip the RBI to effectively mitigate any downward pressure on the rupee, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.