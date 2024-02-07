Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the fall in the dollar index more than offset the impact of the rise in crude prices.

The local currency appreciated two paise to open at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 83.06 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.95 and Rs 83.15 on Wednesday.

"The rupee was moving in small ranges in the last two days and is expected to remain in the range as RBI is expected to absorb all inflows, keeping the rupee in a small range," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.