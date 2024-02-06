Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency appreciated two paise to open at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 83.06 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.9500 and Rs 83.1500 on Tuesday.

"Rupee which gained to Rs 82.82 last week fell but the fall was restricted by inflows keeping it near Rs 83.05 for the entire day. Don't think RBI will allow too much of appreciation when Asian currencies particularly Yuan are weak," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP said. "The rupee is expected to be in a narrow range of Rs 82.90-83.15 as flows continue to keep dollar down, while RBI props it up."