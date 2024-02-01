Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar Ahead Of Budget

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Interim Budget 2024.

Adding to this, the U.S. Federal Reserve also kept its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight meeting and signalled a rate cut this year but indicated that it is not in a rush to ease policy.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.04 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.90 and Rs 83.18 on Thursday.