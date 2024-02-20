Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting that would through light on the outlook for US interest rates.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 83.01 against the U.S. Dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.02 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Foreign exchange markets were closed on Monday in observance of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

"Markets are digesting geopolitical headlines out of Gaza and the broader Middle East. Investors will take more cues from the FOMC minutes for the January meeting, with the focus on any discussion around the timing of rate cuts," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.

"For dollar/rupee, Rs 82.90 will act as a support and Rs 83.20 as a resistance," he said.