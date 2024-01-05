Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee opened at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.23 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday as the fall in crude oil prices offset the effect of rising dollar index.
Reliance Securities expects the to trade between Rs 83.1800 and Rs 83.3100 on Thursday.
"U.S. ADP Employment Change figures from December came in better than expected. Weekly jobless claims were also positive. Focus has now shifted to upcoming U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate due later today," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank said.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.15 will act as a support and Rs 83.35 as a resistance," he said.
"We expect fundamentals and global volatility in the dollar to directly affect the pair. The dollar index fell from 107.40 at the start of November 2023 to 100.80 at the end of December 2023 and has now rebounded to 102.40. Despite this, the rupee has maintained its tight range of 40-50 paise," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.