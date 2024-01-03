Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid increasing global risk-off sentiments due to escalating conflict in the Red Sea.

However, easing oil prices lend support to the rupee.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, compared with Rs 83.32 at close on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1800 and Rs 83.4000 on Wednesday.