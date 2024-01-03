Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee opened at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, compared with Rs 83.32 at close on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid increasing global risk-off sentiments due to escalating conflict in the Red Sea.
However, easing oil prices lend support to the rupee.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1800 and Rs 83.4000 on Wednesday.
"The dollar index has found support around 101.25$, contributing to the minor weakness observed in the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research, at LKP Securities. "Additionally, a jump in crude prices overnight, from 76$ to 78$ in Brent, added pressure to the rupee from the Rs 83.25 level. Broadly, the trend for the rupee remains sideways, with the range fluctuating between Rs 83.15 and Rs 83.45."
"DXY recovered significantly as yields rose and saw a risk off market mood, strengthening its position against its peers. December's key labor market figures from the US will define trends. Oil prices cooled off as well. Flows continue to dominate USDINR pair," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank said. "For USDINR, Rs 83.20 will act as a support and Rs 83.40 as the resistance."