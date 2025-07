Indian Residential Real Estate: Riding The Premiumisation Wave

Anticipating continued demand for premium and luxury housing in the top seven cities, developers have recalibrated their launch pipelines. Resultantly, premium and luxury segment’s share in total launches increased from 9% in calendar year 2020 to 37% in calendar year 2024 and is expected to rise further to 38-40% in calendar years 2025 and 2026.

In contrast, the affordable and mid-segments are likely to account for only 10-12% and 19-20%, respectively. This represents a steep decline from 30% and 40%, respectively, in calendar year 2020. Rising land and raw material costs have rendered these segments less viable for developers, leading to a shift in focus towards the more lucrative premium and luxury segment.

That said, the government's push for affordable housing through initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is expected to continue and will support the affordable segment over the medium term.