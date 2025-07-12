Indian Residential Real Estate: Riding The Premiumisation Wave

Residential real estate segment has also witnessed strong equity inflows, as reflected in the surge in qualified-institutional-placement volume for the Crisil Ratings-rated sample of 75 realty companies.

Notably, their QIP proceeds as a percentage of outstanding debt jumped to 24% last fiscal from 13-16% in the preceding three fiscals. Higher equity inflows, along with robust collections over last three fiscals, have helped developers significantly deleverage their balance sheets.

Accordingly, debt to cash flow from operations for the sample improved considerably to 1.2-1.4 times last fiscal from 5.6 times in fiscal 2020 and will improve further to 1.1-1.3 times over this and next fiscal.

To reiterate, demand for the premium and luxury housing will continue to grow, albeit moderately on an already high base.

The real estate industry's strong post-pandemic performance has put it on a firmer footing, as developers’ prudent management of leverage has enhanced the sector's overall stability.

That said, the ability of developers to maintain moderate leverage in the face of their substantial launch pipeline will bear watching.