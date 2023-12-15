Indian Railways To Purchase Trains Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian railways is set to purchase new trains worth Rs 1 lakh crore over the next few years, to cater to the rising demand in railway transportation, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The national transporter has so far spent 70% of Rs 2.4 lakh crore of the budget allocated to railways in the union budget for FY24.

Vaishnaw told ET that Rs 1 lakh crore will be allocated to replace the old train sets and 7,000-8,000 new train sets will be needed to cater to the demand, as per the current economic growth.

The tender for procurement of trains will be floated in next 4-5 years and the project will be completed in the next 15 years.

This will cater to the current growing demand of the railway transport for both goods and passenger.