Indian Poultry Alliance Set To Reach Rs 800 Crore Topline This Year

The Indian Poultry Alliance, a subsidiary of the Allana Group, on Thursday said the company is set to achieve a topline of Rs 800 crore in its first year of operations amid rising consumer demand. IPA has rapidly deepened its presence across Kishanganj, Zaheerabad, Coimbatore, and Aligarh through an integrated model spanning breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, broiler contract farming, value-added lines, and rendering units.