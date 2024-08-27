Indian Phosphate's Revenue From HUL To Double With Expanded Offerings, Says CEO Parmar

Indian Phosphate Ltd. plans to expand its product range and geographic presence will likely double the company's revenue from Hindustan Unilever Ltd., according to Rohit Paragbhai Parmar, the company's chief executive officer.

"Yes, our exposure to HUL could increase from Rs 500 crore to close to Rs 1,000 crore with the new capacity coming into play," Parmar told NDTV Profit in a televised interaction.

According to its draft IPO prospectus, Indian Phosphate’s growth trajectory and significant revenue come from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The company generates approximately 74-75% of its revenue from HUL, making it a critical part of the company's revenue stream.

"We’re establishing a dedicated facility in Tamil Nadu for sulphuric acid and Labsa 90 (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid). Once fully operational, this new setup is expected to add over Rs 250 crore to our top line annually," Parmar said.