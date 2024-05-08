Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9.2% In April
Pricing and new launches drove the overall performance of the pharma market.
The Indian pharmaceutical market grew in April after contracting marginally a month ago, led by sales of therapies such as those for the heart and skin, anti-infectives and anti-diabetics, among others.
The market rose 9.2% year-on-year in April, as compared with a 1% decline in March, according to data from AIOCD-AWACS, the pharma market researcher.
Pricing and new launches drove the overall performance of the pharma market, rising 6.3% and 2.8% year-on-year, respectively, while volume grew 0.1% over the preceding year.
The market had grown 9% and 9.5% year-on-year in February and March and averaged 9% year-on-year between December 2023 and April 2024.
"India Ratings expect IPM (India pharmaceutical market) growth to be at 8–9% year-on-year for FY25, against 6.5% year-on-year in FY24 and 9.9% year-on-year growth in FY23,” Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings, told NDTV Profit.
Key Highlights
Volume growth at 0.1%, as against -8.2% in April 2023.
Price growth of 6.3% in April 2024.
New launches increased 2.8%, as compared with 2.5% in April 2023.
Sales Highlights
Sales of cardiac therapies rose the most at 13.5% year-on-year.
This was followed by anti-infectives and gastro, which grew 9.9% and 9%, respectively.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total—or the 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products—increased 7.3% in April.
Company Performance
Faster Than Industry
Natco Pharma Ltd. reported the highest sales growth in April at 46.3%, followed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which rose to 17.7%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported growth of 16.7%, while Alkem Laboratories Ltd. soared 14.8%. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., IPCA Labs Ltd. and FDC Ltd. grew 13.9%, 13.7% and 13%, respectively.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. had a growth of 12.3%, while Lupin Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. rose 12.2%, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. at 11.7%.
Slower Than Industry
Indoco Remedies Ltd. grew 8.6%, while Abbott India Ltd. grew 7.4%, underperforming the market. Pfizer India contracted by 0.7%.
JB Chemicals Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. grew 7.7% and 5.3%, respectively.