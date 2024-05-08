Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9.2% In April

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew in April after contracting marginally a month ago, led by sales of therapies such as those for the heart and skin, anti-infectives and anti-diabetics, among others.

The market rose 9.2% year-on-year in April, as compared with a 1% decline in March, according to data from AIOCD-AWACS, the pharma market researcher.

Pricing and new launches drove the overall performance of the pharma market, rising 6.3% and 2.8% year-on-year, respectively, while volume grew 0.1% over the preceding year.

The market had grown 9% and 9.5% year-on-year in February and March and averaged 9% year-on-year between December 2023 and April 2024.

"India Ratings expect IPM (India pharmaceutical market) growth to be at 8–9% year-on-year for FY25, against 6.5% year-on-year in FY24 and 9.9% year-on-year growth in FY23,” Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings, told NDTV Profit.