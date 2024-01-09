Indian Pharma Market Reports 9% Growth In December

The Indian pharmaceutical market posted 9.2% year-on-year growth in December 2023, led by mid-to-double-digit growth across the top 10 therapies.

This compares with a muted 2.9% growth in November and 13.7% YoY growth in October.

Price hikes and new launches were the key growth drivers of the overall pharmaceutical market performance in December 2023, while volume growth remained muted at 1.5%, said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt., citing data from All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.

India Ratings expects pharmaceutical market growth to be in the range of 8–9% YoY for FY24.