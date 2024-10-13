Indian Pharma Market Posts Moderate Revenue Growth In September

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndian Pharma Market Posts Moderate Revenue Growth In September
In the period between January and September, the Indian pharmaceutical market grew by an average of 7.6%, but volume growth stayed negative at 0.9%.

13 Oct 2024, 01:54 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several pharmaceutical companies have outpaced the Indian pharmaceutical market, with impressive year-on-year growth. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The Indian pharmaceutical market witnessed moderate growth in September, with sales rising by 5.3% compared to the previous year. This growth was slightly lower than the 6.3% increase recorded in August but, higher than the 2.1% growth seen a year ago.

Overall, the growth in September was attributed to a 5.3% rise in prices and a 2.4% boost from new product launches. However, volume growth remained weak and witnessed a 2.4% drop.

In the period between January and September in 2024, the Indian pharmaceutical market grew by an average of 7.6%, but volume growth stayed negative at 0.9%.

Specific therapy areas like cardiac (9.5%), dermatology (9.7%), gastro (5.7%), and CNS (6.3%) outperformed the overall market growth in September.

Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research told NDTV Profit, “Ind-Ra expect IPM growth to be at 8–9% YoY for FY25 against 6.5% YoY in FY24, and 9.9% YoY growth in FY23.”

Key Highlights

  • Volume growth declined 2.4%. It had declined 5.6% in September 2023.

  • In September this year, prices rose 5.3% compared to a 4.8% rise over the same period last year.

  • New launches increased 2.4%, as against 2.9% in Sept. 2023.

MAT Performance

The moving annual total—or the 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products—increased 8.5% in September.

Outperformers: Leading The Pack

Several pharmaceutical companies have outpaced the Indian pharmaceutical market, with impressive year-on-year growth.

Indoco Remedies Ltd. emerged as a standout with an 11.5% growth, followed by Cipla Ltd. that posted a strong 10.8%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. witnessed a 9.7% increase, closely trailing Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with an 8.6% growth.

Other companies that performed above industry standards include Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (8.1%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (8%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd. (7.8%).

Notable mentions like Eris Lifesciences Ltd. (7.1%), Mankind Pharma Ltd. (6.9%), IPCA Laboratories Ltd. (6.9%), and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (6.3%) also saw robust gains, showcasing their ability to thrive in a competitive market. Even Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. registered a solid 5.8%, highlighting the group’s success.

In Line With Market

Some companies performed consistently with the overall market growth.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. achieved 5.2% YoY growth, while JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. followed closely with a 5.4% increase. These companies managed to maintain a steady growth, keeping pace with the overall trends in the Indian pharmaceutical market.

Underperformers: Falling Behind The Market

Some companies underperformed compared to the market.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. reported a modest 3.4% growth, while Abbott India Ltd. and FDC Ltd. posted similar results with 3.3% and 3.2% YoY growth, respectively.

Lupin Ltd. lagged further behind at 2.7%, while Sanofi India Ltd. grew by 5%, just shy of outperforming.

Unfortunately, Pfizer Ltd. and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. witnessed declines in growth, reporting -5.7% and -6% respectively, marking a challenging year for these companies.

