Indian Pharma Market Posts Moderate Revenue Growth In September

The Indian pharmaceutical market witnessed moderate growth in September, with sales rising by 5.3% compared to the previous year. This growth was slightly lower than the 6.3% increase recorded in August but, higher than the 2.1% growth seen a year ago.

Overall, the growth in September was attributed to a 5.3% rise in prices and a 2.4% boost from new product launches. However, volume growth remained weak and witnessed a 2.4% drop.

In the period between January and September in 2024, the Indian pharmaceutical market grew by an average of 7.6%, but volume growth stayed negative at 0.9%.

Specific therapy areas like cardiac (9.5%), dermatology (9.7%), gastro (5.7%), and CNS (6.3%) outperformed the overall market growth in September.

Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research told NDTV Profit, “Ind-Ra expect IPM growth to be at 8–9% YoY for FY25 against 6.5% YoY in FY24, and 9.9% YoY growth in FY23.”