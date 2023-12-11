Indian Pharma Market Growth Slows In November On Lower Volumes

The Indian pharmaceutical sector growth slowed to 2.9% in November as volumes declined.

After a strong October, the performance was muted in November due to a high base, 4.5% decline in volumes and a slower growth in price and new launches, said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt., citing data from the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd.

India Ratings expects the market to grow 8–9% in the current financial year.