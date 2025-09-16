Indian Pharma Exports Surge In August: Laurus, Divi's Lead Growth

August pharmaceuticals export data for India points out that exports have grown both annually as well as monthly. Topping the charts is Laurus Labs Ltd., whose exports grew 94% year-on-year and 6% month-on-month. The export value for the month of August stood at $37.4 million.

The second in the list was Divi's Laboratories Ltd, which saw a 5% year-on-year jump in exports and a 32% month-on-month increase, which came at $89 million for August.

A major contributor for Divi's Laboratories was Sacubitril/Valsartan, which clocked $18.2 million, up 79% year-on-year and 21% month-on-month, with volumes doubling to 34.5 tonnes. Other key products included Dextromethorphan, Iopromide, Kisqali, Losartan, Naproxen, and Valsartan. New additions like Foslevodopa and a peptide coupling agent were also present.

Similarly, Neuland Laboratories Ltd. reported exports worth $12 million in August 2025, marking a massive 433% year-on-year growth and a 250% month-on-month surge.

On the flip side, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.'s exports stood at $3.9 million in August 2025, showing a decline from $8 million in August 2024 and $4.8 million in July 2025. The drop suggests some slowdown in overseas shipments or market demand.

Syngene recorded $7 million in exports for August 2025, down from $12 million in the same month last year and $8 million in July 2025.

The export data is important amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States. The Trump adminsitration has imposed a cumilative 50% tariff on Indian goods, 25% as a base tariff and an additional 25% as a penalty for India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

However, the pahrmaceutical sector has so far been exempt from these tariffs. Despite this, the situation remains uncertain, as Trumo has repeatedly threatened to impose a steep 200% tariff on pharmaceutical products. This looming threat continues to cast a shadow over India's pahrma exports to the US market.