Indian Overseas Bank Confident Of Maintaining Over Rs 1,000 Crore Net Profit In This FY: MD & CEO

He said, "in the fourth quarter of the last financial year (January-March 2025), the bank reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 1,051 crore and in June 2025 quarter, supposed to be a lean quarter, from that Rs 1,051 crore we have grown to over Rs 1,111 crore net profit, another highest ever net profit for the bank."

"We are very confident of maintaining it and growing further," he added.