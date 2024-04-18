Indian OMCs Trade Higher After Gross Refining Margins Rebound

Singapore gross refining margins, which are a benchmark for profitability in the Asian refining industry, had fallen 50% to $3.6 per barrel by April 12 from $7.3 per barrel on March 1, according to analysts' data sourced from Reuters.

However, there are recent signs of a rebound, as on Thursday, GRMs surged 25% from a week ago to $4.5 per barrel from the levels seen just a week ago.

Gross refining margins, or GMR, represent the difference between the price of crude oil entering a refinery and the price of refined products like gasoline and diesel coming out.