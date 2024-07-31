IOCL To BPCL — Oil Firms' Dividend Yields Could Take A Hit In FY25

Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. stocks have surged between 79-102% over the past year, emerging as top dividend performers. But faltering refining segments, soft marketing margins and weak financials could affect dividend yields of the companies in fiscal 2025.

This, even as the same factors had boosted financials for the oil marketing firms in fiscal 2024.

Here is a look at why there has been a divergence from positive trends.