Indian Oil Hikes 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 111.50
This sharp revision is expected to put immediate pressure on the operating margins of hotels, restaurants, and small eateries, who may eventually pass the burden onto consumers
Indian Oil has increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111.50 per cylinder, effective today, Jan.1 as part of the monthly price revision for commercial cooking gas.
In the national capital, the Delhi price has risen from Rs 1,580.50 to Rs 1,691.50 from Jan.1, 2026.
Similar increases have been recorded across other metros, with the latest notified rates for a 19-kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 1,795 in Kolkata, Rs 1,642.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,849.50 in Chennai.
This sharp revision is expected to put immediate pressure on the operating margins of hotels, restaurants, and small eateries, who may eventually pass the burden onto consumers through increased food prices.
Prices of Indane in Metros
Metro prices for 19-kg commercial LPG (effective Jan. 1, 2026):
Delhi: Rs 1,691.50
Kolkata: Rs 1,795
Mumbai: Rs 1,642.50
Chennai: Rs 1,849.50
Despite the sharp jump, today’s price remains below last year’s level. On the same day, last year, Jan.1, 2025, the 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi was priced at Rs 1,804.
That means the current Delhi rate, even after the hike, is Rs 112.50 lower than a year ago. This shows that multiple revisions were made through 2025 had reduced prices before today’s increase.
Indian Oil’s published history of metro-wise revisions shows today’s change is the 13th price revision since Jan.1, 2025, with rates moving almost every month based on prevailing benchmarks and costs.
Indian Oil's metro-wise revisions
Reports also note that domestic (household) LPG cylinder prices were unchanged in this revision, limiting the immediate impact on household budgets, while commercial users such as restaurants and small businesses absorb the increase.
On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, announced a Rs 0.70 cut in prices of natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns. The reduction in rates will be effective from today, Jan.1.