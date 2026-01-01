Indian Oil Hikes 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 111.50

Indian Oil has increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111.50 per cylinder, effective today, Jan.1 as part of the monthly price revision for commercial cooking gas.

In the national capital, the Delhi price has risen from Rs 1,580.50 to Rs 1,691.50 from Jan.1, 2026.

Similar increases have been recorded across other metros, with the latest notified rates for a 19-kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 1,795 in Kolkata, Rs 1,642.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,849.50 in Chennai.

This sharp revision is expected to put immediate pressure on the operating margins of hotels, restaurants, and small eateries, who may eventually pass the burden onto consumers through increased food prices.