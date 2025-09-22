Indian Navy Likely To Issue Tender For Four Large Landing Platform Dock Warships: Report

The Indian Navy is likely to issue Rs 80,000 crore tender for four warships in order to expand its warfare capabilities, as reported by ANI, citing defence officials. The tender will be issued to build four large-sized Landing Platform Dock (LPD) warships.

The proposed project, among the biggest for surface warship construction in India, is expected to be taken up shortly by the Defence Ministry at a high-level meeting, they said. "The Defence Ministry is expected to soon take up the Indian Navy proposal, expected to be worth around Rs 80,000 crore, at a high-level meeting. The project would be one of the biggest for building surface warships in the country," defence officials told ANI.

The contract will see Indian shipbuilders take the lead, with L&T, Mazagon Dockyards, Cochin Shipyard, and Hindustan Shipbuilders Ltd. contending for the order. International firms such as Navantia, Naval Group, and Fincantieri are likely to partner on design, ANI said.

Earlier on Sept. 15, the Indian Navy received an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship that is expected to boost its maritime prowess against the backdrop of China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

'Androth', the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

Moreover, at the beginning of the year, Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class was designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., the ship incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.