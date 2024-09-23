Indian Makers Of Solar Parts Seek Protection From Cheap Imports

Bloomberg -- Indian producers of components used in solar panels have sought trade protections against a deluge of imports, including from China and Vietnam, arguing that safeguards against ‘dumping’ are needed to expand domestic capacity.

The Solar Ancillary Manufacturers’ Association, an industry lobby group, has written to the government seeking tariff and non-tariff barriers to curb the inflow of cheap solar products, Pradeep Kumar Kheruka, a director at the association, said in an interview. The state must instead encourage investment in local manufacturers of parts like solar glass, back sheets, and aluminum frames, he said.

“What we are seeking is a level playing field against imports,” said Kheruka, also the chairman of the nation’s largest solar glass maker Borosil Renewables Ltd. “Wherever there’s a policy distortion over there, we need a corresponding correction here.”

While India’s solar module industry has expanded thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive to boost clean energy, a substantial portion of local module manufacturers’ needs continue to be met with raw materials brought in from overseas.