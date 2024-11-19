Indian IT Not Out Of Woods Yet As Recovery Remains Slow, Says Citi's Goyal

While the Indian IT industry may have bottomed out in the March-June quarter of 2024, recovery remains slow and uncertain, believes Surendra Goyal, Head of India Research, Citi. He pointed to weak deal flow numbers and shifting spending priorities as key factors hindering a rebound.

Deal flow numbers have been weak across companies, and there isn't enough visibility to confidently call a recovery in the sector, said Goyal to NDTV Profit, adding that Indian IT firms face a trifecta of challenges that limit near-term growth prospects.

The pace of share gains for Indian IT companies has significantly slowed, denting the momentum seen in prior years, said Goyal. Client spending priorities have shifted sharply toward generative AI, a space that Indian IT is still navigating, leaving room for global competitors to seize opportunities, he noted.