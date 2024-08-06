Indian Hotels Company Signs 108-Key SeleQtions Hotel In Gujarat

Image used for representational purpose (Source: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. website)
Indian Hotels' Company on Tuesday announced the signing of a 108-key hotel in Nadiad in Gujarat under its 'SeleQtions' brand.
"This signing fortifies IHCL's presence in Gujarat. Nadiad has emerged as an industrial centre and its close proximity to key cities in the state makes it a convenient getaway, driving demand for quality hospitality services. We are delighted to collaborate with Ankur Desai for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 25 hotels in Gujarat including 6 under development.