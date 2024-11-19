Indian Hotels Co. Targets Double Revenue, To Hit 700 Properties By 2030

Indian Hotels Co. is aiming to double its portfolio to over 700 properties within the next six years. These plans also include 118 hotels which are under development spanning across 13 countries.

With this growth strategy, the country's largest hospitality company aims to also double its revenue. In its 'Vision 2030' released on Tuesday, the company said that it expects to achieve revenues of Rs 15,000 crore with a 20% return on capital employed.

For its existing properties and identified expansion projects, the company said that it plans to invest up to Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years.