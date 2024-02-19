Indian Hotel Company Opens 7th Hotel In Ahmedabad

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (Source: Company website)
Indian Hotels Company on Monday announced the opening of its seventh hotel in Ahmedabad in Gujarat with the launch of 102-key Ginger Changodar.
Indian Hotels Company on Monday announced the opening of its seventh hotel in Ahmedabad in Gujarat with the launch of 102-key Ginger Changodar.
"The inauguration of this hotel underscores our robust footprint across pivotal micro markets in Ahmedabad. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, is poised to serve the significant industrial clusters in its vicinity," IHCL Executive Vice President, New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications Deepika Rao said in a statement.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ahmedabad.