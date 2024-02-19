NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndian Hotel Company Opens 7th Hotel In Ahmedabad
Indian Hotel Company Opens 7th Hotel In Ahmedabad

Indian Hotels Company expands its presence in Ahmedabad with the opening of a 102-key Ginger Changodar, marking its seventh hotel in the city.

19 Feb 2024, 08:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indian Hotels Company on Monday announced the opening of its seventh hotel in Ahmedabad in Gujarat with the launch of 102-key Ginger Changodar.

"The inauguration of this hotel underscores our robust footprint across pivotal micro markets in Ahmedabad. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, is poised to serve the significant industrial clusters in its vicinity," IHCL Executive Vice President, New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ahmedabad.

