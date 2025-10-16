Russian Oil Import: India Reiterates Stance On Trump's Latest Claim — Check MEA Response

The Ministry of External Affairs has responded to US President Donald Trump's latest claim that India will stop buying crude oil from Russia. The ministry spokesperson reiterated India's stance on the issue that safeguarding the interests of Indians will remain the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," MEA's official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press release.

This comes on the back of Donald Trump's statement where he claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to not buy oil from Russia anymore.