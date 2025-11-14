Indian Government Prepares to List Green Project Auctioning Firm

India’s government is preparing to list a federal auctioning firm focused on green projects, Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd., in the hopes of cashing in on the national enthusiasm for clean energy stocks.

SECI, one of four government companies tasked with rolling out renewables in the country, has helped build about 30 gigawatts of wind and solar projects. The government has asked the renewable energy ministry to accelerate efforts to list the New Delhi-based firm, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because terms of the planned listing are still being discussed.

The renewable energy ministry and SECI didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

India has seen a raft of equity offerings by green energy companies in recent months — from solar panel makers to power producers — helped by the government’s push to decarbonize the world’s third-largest emitter. The nation aims to double its clean power capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030, an early milestone along its path to net zero by 2070.