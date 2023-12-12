Indian Goods Worth $3.7 Billion Entering Oman To Get Boost By Free Trade Agreement

"However, Oman's higher per capita income ($25,060) compared to India's ($2,370) could mean a demand for more diversified and possibly higher-value goods and services in Oman, which India could aim to supply," Srivastava said, adding Oman might use this FTA to diversify its economy, reduce dependence on oil and gas sectors, and develop its human resources by gaining access to India's educational and technological expertise.