Indian Gold Prices And Global Prices Nose-Dive After US Elections

There has been a decline in both Indian and international prices of gold. Domestic gold prices have slipped down, nearly reaching the record low of October. Gold prices stood at Rs 76,920 as of 1:10 p.m., according to the Bullion Association. The price of the yellow metal took a plunge of Rs 2,010 from Wednesday's prices.

Prices today stand closer to the record low during the month of October. The lowest price in the month was recorded on Oct. 14 when prices slipped to Rs 76,190.

The prices have been slipping further down after the price rally driven by the festive season. The domestic prices had gone up to Rs 81,500 in October 2024. The dip in demand triggered a major slip in prices on Oct. 31. The prices fell to Rs 78,670 and the decline continued for the month.

The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 76,470 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.