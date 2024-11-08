Gold Prices In India, Abroad Recover After US Fed Rate Cut

Domestic prices of gold stood at Rs 77,700 as of 7:05 a.m. on Friday, according to the Bullion Association. The prices have recovered by Rs 720, after slipping to Rs 76,980 on Thursday. Though the prices over a broader time period display a steady climb, the prices through the month of November have been fluctuating.

Prices of the commodity had been driven higher by demand in October, ahead of festivities. The run-up in prices went up to Rs 81,500 before it plunged to Rs 76,980 by the start of November.

The local demand had brought about a price rally that has not sustained to this month. The prices had fallen to Rs 67,800 after the customs duty on gold was cut to 6% during the Union Budget. Gold prices had comfortably held over the Rs 75,000-mark through October, and have been on a decline since Oct. 31.

The recovery of prices reflects on the futures prices of the commodity as well. The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 77,430, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.