Indian GCC Industry Set To Reach $100 Billion By 2030

India's Global Capability Centres are on track to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, a report has said. The report, titled 'India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond', revealed that India is home to more than 1,700 Global Capability Centres, which collectively generate approximately $64.6 billion in annual revenue and employ 1.9 million professionals across diverse functions.