Indian Gaming Stocks Set For Growth With Government Support
The All India Gaming Federation reports significant growth in India's online gaming industry. Increased internet access, widespread use of UPI, local gaming content, and government backing drive this expansion.
The industry is currently valued at $2.20 billion and is projected to reach $4 billion by 2026, according to a report by All India Gaming Federation. There are over 450 million online gamers in India, with pay-to-play games generating 83% of the sector's revenue. Free-to-play games and esports are also growing, the report added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the gaming industry's potential in his Independence Day speech, stressing the need for high-quality gaming products to create new jobs.
Here are the Indian public-listed entities active in the gaming market:
Nazara Technologies
This company operates in gaming, esports, and adtech in India and North America. It earns primarily from subscriptions, advertising, and sponsorship. Its revenue dropped by 1.7% year-on-year during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, while its profit increased by 13.3%. The company also acquired a 100% stake in UK-based IP studio Fusebox Games for Rs 228 crore.
Delta Corp
Operating casinos and online skill gaming in Goa and Sikkim, Delta Corp’s online poker site Adda52.com generates 94% of its revenue, with the remaining 6% from hospitality. The increased GST rate on gaming services to 28% may affect its profit.
Zensar Technologies
This midcap IT company offers gaming-related services, including game development, testing, compliance, security, and artificial intelligence & data analytics.