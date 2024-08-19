Indian Gaming Stocks Set For Growth With Government Support

The All India Gaming Federation reports significant growth in India's online gaming industry. Increased internet access, widespread use of UPI, local gaming content, and government backing drive this expansion.

The industry is currently valued at $2.20 billion and is projected to reach $4 billion by 2026, according to a report by All India Gaming Federation. There are over 450 million online gamers in India, with pay-to-play games generating 83% of the sector's revenue. Free-to-play games and esports are also growing, the report added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the gaming industry's potential in his Independence Day speech, stressing the need for high-quality gaming products to create new jobs.