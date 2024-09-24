Indian Firms Entering Primary Markets Look Good But Valuations A Concern: JPMorgan's Kaustubh Kulkarni

The quality of companies entering the primary or secondary market in both global and Indian contexts is decent, but the valuation offered by them requires some discussion, according to Kaustubh Kulkarni, SCO and vice chair, Asia Pacific at JPMorgan.

Kulkarni highlighted that substantial regulatory scrutiny for the IPO’s and follow-up transactions has helped maintain the quality of the companies. “From the governance and disclosure point of view, it's well taken care of.”

The key question remains at what price is the market willing to accept these offerings, he said. Thus, the focus is primarily on the valuation discussion.