Indian Drugmakers Rush To Fill R&D Gap Left By US Peers

Drugmakers in the US are curtailing their research and development investments due to slowdown in innovation after the Covid-19 pandemic, but Indian pharmaceutical companies are ramping up their R&D operations, countering the effects of the post-pandemic slowdown in the segment.

In fact, domestic pharma companies believe that the R&D slowdown in the US will benefit the Indian drugmakers, creating more opportunities for demand-led growth in the pharma and healthcare sector here.

A recent report by the Wall Street Journal stated that US drugmakers, which had increased their research and development activities during Covid-19 in a race to discover more vaccines and treatments, are now cutting their R&D costs as the Covid effect is over.

The report highlighted that there are profound cuts announced by the US pharmaceutical companies that are “unusual” and “sudden”.

The report said that the US pharma companies had warned that they might need to cut back on innovation as the US government forces some companies to negotiate prices of their top-selling drugs. Further, the report said that clients are blaming the cuts on the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare (federal health insurance scheme in the US) to negotiate some drug prices directly with the manufacturers.

However, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is hardly susceptible to any cost-cutting challenges as of now, according to industry experts and drugmakers. In fact, domestic drug manufacturers are of the view that such gaps overseas can turn into a growth opportunity for India.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, chief executive officer at Entod Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Indian pharma companies see this shift as an opportunity to fill gaps left by larger international firms."

He added, "With a robust generic drug manufacturing base and a growing capability in innovative drug development, Indian firms are well-positioned to capture market share."