Indian Cement Industry To See Price Revival In Second Half Of Fiscal 2025

The Indian cement sector is likely to remain under pressure, with some revival likely only in the second half of the financial year ending March 2025, according to brokerages.

They stated that the bearish environment, which persisted throughout 2024 due to weak pricing, is likely to continue until the monsoon concludes, as the season keeps cement demand subdued.

Nomura believes that the recent pan-India cement spot price hike by Rs 17 per bag will be rolled back due to the cyclical weak demand during the monsoon.