Indian Carriers Wrap Up Software Upgrade On Majority Of 338 Impacted A320-Family Planes

Indian carriers like IndiGo, Air India and Air Express have carried out software upgrades on the majority of the nation's affected Airbus A320 family planes after a global body pointed out a potential flight control issue borne through a faulty module.

As many as 338 A320 family aircraft operated by the Indian airlines were impacted by the directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Software update has already been completed in 270 of those 338 impacted flights, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This software upgrade exercise caused minimal disruption within the Indian aviation ecosystem, with IndiGo and Air India not cancelling a single flight.

IndiGo has issued a statement confirming that its entire fleet has been upgraded with the new software.

"With the completion of this technical requirement, every aircraft now operates with the latest approved configuration, and we continue to monitor performance closely as part of our routine safety procedures," Indigo said.

The same goes for Air India, with software upgrades complete in 90% of the fleet.