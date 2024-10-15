Carmakers Pin Hopes On Festive Revival After Sales Drag In First Half Of Fiscal 2025

Carmakers are relying on the ongoing festive season to generate some growth in fiscal 2025, following a decline in sales in the first half of the financial year.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers expects car sales in India to grow at 3-5% in the fiscal ending March 31, 2025, as against 5-8% predicted at the beginning of the year.

“It was a slight surprise, especially in May and June, which did not play out as per our expectations,” SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said at a media scrum on Monday. “I would say April was still good, but then we saw moderation in May and June. September was still good but offset by the Shraadh period (an inauspicious period for vehicle purchases).”

“That’s why the industry expects a sub-5% growth in fiscal 2025,” he said.