Indian ADRs Slide After Accenture Lowers Revenue Guidance

Accenture revised its revenue forecast downwards, along with a cautionary note regarding reduced IT spending by financial services clients.

The IT company sees its FY24 growth at 1-3%, compared with 2-5% previously estimated. It also sees its operating margin at 14.8% versus 14.8-15% estimated earlier, according to company statement. Accenture follows the September-August financial year.

Shares of Accenture Plc experienced a significant decline, marking their most substantial drop in four years. The stock plummeted by up to 10.03%, marking its most significant intraday decrease since March 2020.