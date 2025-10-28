IndiaMart Eyes Double-Digit Growth In Standalone Collections In H2FY26

IndiaMart InterMesh, India's largest online B2B marketplace, is targeting a double-digit growth in standalone collections in the second half of the financial year 2025-26, even as it navigates significant short-term cost increases from its investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to the company’s CEO, Dinesh Agarwal.

“We have been slowing our net customer addition, and that is causing our collections to be in this range of 8% to 10%. And we will probably see if we can move up to the double digits in the second half. But that's what I can say right now,” Agarwal said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

Indiamart’s standalone collections from customers grew 8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 365 crore in Q2FY26.

Agarwal asserted that the company's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is on a solid footing.

“Our ARPU numbers have been growing between 6% to 8% historically, barring some quarters here and there. That's the guidance we have given, that ARPUs, we have been able to consistently increase at 6% to 8%,” the top executive said.

This growth is supported by an improving platform experience, which has led to a rise in both unique business inquiries and the rate of repeat customers, he said.

Indiamart is heavily investing in AI to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Agarwal highlighted the automation of the platform’s three crore monthly calls among the buyers, sellers, and Indiamart as a key focus area.