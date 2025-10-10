Business NewsBusinessIndia Will Soon Buy Less Russian Oil And More US Oil, Says US Treasury Secretary
ADVERTISEMENT

India Will Soon Buy Less Russian Oil And More US Oil, Says US Treasury Secretary

In an interview with Fox News, Bessent said that both India and China have played a significant role in sustaining Russia’s war efforts through continued oil purchases.

10 Oct 2025, 07:05 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US has imposed an additional 25% tariff on India due its purchase of Russian oil. (Source: crude oil/Freepik)</p></div>
US has imposed an additional 25% tariff on India due its purchase of Russian oil. (Source: crude oil/Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that India may soon reduce its reliance on Russian oil and shift to US oil. In an interview with Fox News, Bessent said that both India and China have played a significant role in sustaining Russia’s war efforts through continued oil purchases.

“There are already sanctions on Russia,” Bessent said, adding that US President Trump has urged NATO countries to impose tariffs on China if it continues buying Russian oil. “The real culprits here have been China and India in terms of buying Russian oil. They are keeping the Russian war machine going.”

Bessent also highlighted that the US has imposed an additional 25% tariff on India due its purchase of Russian oil and expects a shift in India’s buying patterns. “I think soon we're gonna see a rebalancing where they're buying less Russian oil, more American oil,” he said.

He emphasised that cutting off Russia’s oil revenue is key to ending the war. “It’s my strong belief that India is going to start rebalancing over the next few weeks and months. And we will see a diminishment of Russian oil in favour of US oil.”

Bessent also suggested that similar action against China could accelerate the end of the conflict, but stressed the need for support from NATO and European allies.

He further added, “Do you think, in your estimation, you've run all the numbers, would this war be possible now, were it not for China and India's involvement in those purchases? Absolutely not.  So they're keeping the war going. But as I said, it's my strong belief that India is going to start rebalancing  over the next few weeks and months. And we will see a diminishment of Russian oil in favour of US oil.”

ALSO READ

India May Buy More Russian Oil Despite Tariff Risk: Should You Be Cautious On OMC Stocks?
Opinion
India May Buy More Russian Oil Despite Tariff Risk: Should You Be Cautious On OMC Stocks?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT