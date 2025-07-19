India-US Trade Talks: Fifth Round Of Negotiations Conclude In Washington, Outcome Awaited

The fifth round of India-US trade negotiations has concluded in Washington DC, with the Indian delegation led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal now en route back to New Delhi. The talks come just ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline set by the US, as New Delhi and Washington attempt to iron out a mini trade agreement.

The results of the talks are still awaited, but they are seen as critical, especially with the US having already firmed up new tariff plans on several of India’s regional competitors, including Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

It's not clear whether a mini agreement or a pure tariff letter deal will emerge. Until then, the government is maintaining a “wait-and-watch” approach amid growing concern in export sectors about potential tariff differentials and delayed US orders.