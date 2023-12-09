India Unlimited: Sunil Mittal Says Digital Activity To Contribute 15–16% Of GDP Soon

India's rapidly growing digital activity will is contributing to faster economic expansion, according to Sunil Mittal.

With a rapid rise, digital activities are contributing 11% to the gross domestic product, Mittal said in a virtual address during the NDTV Profit's India Unlimited Summit. Soon, it is expected to reach 15–16%, he said.

Digital public infrastructure is gaining global recognition and attention, he said. "I have met many heads of states, especially of the developing world, who are wanting India to provide them the expertise around digital public infrastructure."

India is growing at 6.5% and these factors are likely to boost growth, he said. "India will rise to the occasion to make the most of the next generation of technology."