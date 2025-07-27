India-UK Trade Pact To Help Boost Chemical Exports, Manufacturing, Says Exporters' Body

The free trade agreement between India and the UK will help boost the country's chemical exports and domestic manufacturing as a number of product categories from the segment will enjoy duty-free access in Britain, CHEMEXCIL said on Sunday.

Chemicals exporters body CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council) said that under the trade agreement, more than 1,000 tariff lines (or product categories) from the chemicals sectors are granted zero-duty access to the UK market.

This includes key product categories such as organic chemicals, agrochemicals, cosmetics toiletries, essential oil, speciality chemicals, and petrochemicals, CHEMEXCIL Chairman Satish Wagh said.

With a 12.4 per cent contribution to the total trade agreement tariff lines, the chemical sector is among the largest beneficiaries of this agreement, strengthening its position in trade policy and classification, he said.